TV presenter, author and survival expert Ray Mears to tell Ripon audience of life in wild
and live on Freeview channel 276
The woodsman, author, and television presenter has spent the majority of his life learning how to be at home in places often described as hostile and challenging.
As one of Britain's great adventurers, Mr Mears has shared his knowledge with audiences who sought to learn more about the natural world for more than three decades.
And on Wednesday December 6, he will talk of his experiences at Ray Mears – A life in the wild, with an audience at Holy Trinity Church in Ripon, organised by Friends of Markenfield Hall.
Mr Mears first appeared on TV in 1994, when he presented the BBC series Tracks.
His popularity skyrocketed in 1997, with Ray Mears' World of Survival, and later when he presented the BBC documentary Ray Mears' Real Heroes of Telemark.
During his career, Mr Mears has met and learnt from indigenous communities, and survived living in nature by using his extensive practical knowledge of the outdoors.
He has brought audiences face to face with creatures who share the planet while showing how its possible to learn from them.
From the stealth of the leopard, the stillness of the crocodile, to the stare of a wolf, Mr Mears uses his storytelling to share his most profound experiences with nature.
The talk is on from 7.30pm to 10pm.
Visit https://markenfieldhall.com/whats-on/ for tickets.