TV presenter, author and survival expert Ray Mears to tell Ripon audience of life in wild

TV survival expert and environmental activist, Ray Mears, is coming to Ripon to talk about his experiences in the wild, and what it’s like to explore some of the most unique places on earth.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The woodsman, author, and television presenter has spent the majority of his life learning how to be at home in places often described as hostile and challenging.

As one of Britain's great adventurers, Mr Mears has shared his knowledge with audiences who sought to learn more about the natural world for more than three decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And on Wednesday December 6, he will talk of his experiences at Ray Mears – A life in the wild, with an audience at Holy Trinity Church in Ripon, organised by Friends of Markenfield Hall.

Most Popular

BBC's legendary man of nature and survival comes to Ripon

Mr Mears first appeared on TV in 1994, when he presented the BBC series Tracks.

His popularity skyrocketed in 1997, with Ray Mears' World of Survival, and later when he presented the BBC documentary Ray Mears' Real Heroes of Telemark.

During his career, Mr Mears has met and learnt from indigenous communities, and survived living in nature by using his extensive practical knowledge of the outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has brought audiences face to face with creatures who share the planet while showing how its possible to learn from them.

From the stealth of the leopard, the stillness of the crocodile, to the stare of a wolf, Mr Mears uses his storytelling to share his most profound experiences with nature.

The talk is on from 7.30pm to 10pm.