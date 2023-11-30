“Delighted and humbled” Ripon and the Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club volunteers recognised by HRH The Princess Royal

Seven dedicated sailing club members from North Yorkshire have been recognised for their exceptional contribution to sailing in the 2023 Royal Yachting Association Volunteer Awards.

The Royal Yachting Association (RYA), the sport’s national governing body, awarded a total of 81 accolades this year to volunteers from across the UK to celebrate their dedication and commitment to the sport.

The awards were presented by Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal, President of the RYA, in a ceremony at the Grade II listed One Great George Street in London.

Receiving a Lifetime Commitment Award was Chris Wright from Ripon Sailing Club.

Pictured: Guests at The Royal Yachting Association Volunteer Awards 2023.

Mr Wright’s input was said to be critical in ensuring the club’s survival whilst he keeps a close eye on the running of the club today.

A spokesperson for Ripon Sailing Club, said: “Chris is unstinting in his efforts to support and encourage both new and existing members.

“Offering advice, both to the committee and other members as required, he also manages the club’s extensive trophy collection.

“Chris shows little sign of slowing down, remaining active both on and off the water.”

Pictured: Chris Wright receives his RYA Volunteer Award from HRH Princess Anne

Joint Outstanding Contribution Award was presented to Jamie and Nicky Kerslake of Ripon Sailing Club.

Mr and Mrs Kerslake both took key roles within the club and steered the club through difficult times, particularly during the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Ripon Sailing Club, said: “Jamie’s vision and commitment allowed activities to resume quickly and safely after lockdowns.

“His quiet leadership has helped the club bond and flourish.

Pictured: Jamie and Nicky Kerslake receive their RYA Volunteer Award from HRH Princess Anne.

“As well as being the first port of call for many prospective members, Nicky has helped existing members get the most out of their club by providing guidance and signposting to events and activities.

“She has also assisted with organising social events and training sessions.”

Mr Kerslake said: “I'm delighted and humbled” to be nominated.

“Going forward I plan to focus on training.

“It’s not the biggest or wildest piece of water, but it’s a place where people who love sailing can come together, from novices through to world champions.”

The Outstanding Contribution Award was presented to Vince Grealy of the Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club.

A spokesperson for the club said: “He has organised beginner training sessions, re-introduced improver sessions for both adults and young people, and enabled the development of advanced level clinics.

“His enthusiasm, commitment and competence have been key to the growth of RYA training and windsurfing membership at the club.”

Mr Grealy said: “The award was a surprise.

“I got involved because I thought I could do it and it was an opportunity to take something that was broken and fix it.

“I get a kick out of teaching people and sharing the passion for having fun on the water!”

The Lifetime Commitment Award went to John Mellor of Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club.

An Honorary Life Member, John organised a popular annual Family Festival and provided training whilst sharing his cruising skills, including leading flotillas in locations such as Scotland and the Lakes.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club, said “John provides unstinting support for other Wayfarer sailors, always ‘tuned-in’ to others, anticipating needs or anxieties.