Tickets for Springtime Live in Harrogate go on sale promising fun for all the family this Easter
Set to take place on Saturday, March 23 at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, entry to this years event will be by advance ticket only, following last year’s sell-out.
From pigs and goats, to ferrets and giant tortoises, the family-friendly event allows children to get up close to all the farm animals on display.
All of the demonstrations and hands-on workshops are FREE and there are plenty of other activities on offer, including ride on tractors, Moo Music, arts and crafts and much more.
Charles Mills, Show Director, said: “This is always a sell-out event bringing a taste of farming, food and countryside to the public and we would encourage families to get their tickets now to avoid disappointment.”
Springtime Live will be at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on Saturday, March 23, from 9am till 4.30pm.
Tickets are £12 for adults and £8 for children, or a family ticket (two adults and two children) for £36, with under two’s going free.
Tickets can only be booked in advance and will not be available to purchase on the gate.
New for this year are staggered arrival times which can be chosen when booking tickets.
To buy tickets and for more information, visit www.springtimelive.co.uk