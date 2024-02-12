News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate village coffee shop handed five out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

A coffee shop in Harrogate has been given a five out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning that standards are ‘very good’.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Feb 2024, 10:53 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 10:57 GMT
Costa Coffee, located on Leeds Road in Pannal, has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on February 7.

A coffee shop in Harrogate has been given a five out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards AgencyA coffee shop in Harrogate has been given a five out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

