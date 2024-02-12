Harrogate village coffee shop handed five out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A coffee shop in Harrogate has been given a five out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning that standards are ‘very good’.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Costa Coffee, located on Leeds Road in Pannal, has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on February 7.
North Yorkshire Council to conduct investigation into closure of A59 at Kex Gill near Harrogate – but still no update on reopening
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/