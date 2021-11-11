Thousands expected to attend Knitting and Stitching Show when it returns to Harrogate next week

Between 12,000 and 13,000 visitors are expected to attend this year's Knitting and Stitching Show which will take over the Harrogate Convention Centre for four days next week (November 18-21)

Whether you're an expert stitcher or a complete beginner, the show offers inspiration, education and fun for all.

Hundreds of hands-on workshops are the highlight of the Harrogate show and the popular Creative Living Theatre programme will be packed with free demonstrations.

Those planning a craft-y Christmas will love the show's festive feel, with needle felted gnomes and woodland creatures, Christmas tree decorations, seasonal embroideries, and stitched cards and gift to make.

For an early Christmas present, visitors are encouraged to bring a shopping bag or two to top up on their festive stash and supplies.

The Knitting and Stitching Show will have more than one hundred specialist craft retailers under one roof, with special show offers a-plenty.

The event always wows visitors with its spectacular curated galleries by leading textile artists and this year is no exception with exhibitions by Al Johnson (Downed), Hannah Lamb (Home: Work), Maria Thomas (Relative), Valerie Wartelle (Nurturing the Incidental), Kate Wells (Dip Your Mind in Gold) and Alice Kettle, whose vast textile hanging, Stitch a Tree, features over 6,000 trees embroidered by individuals, schools and groups from all over the world in support of human connection and displaced people.

Anna Baptiste, Event Director of The Knitting & Stitching Show, said: “The Knitting & Stitching Show has been taking place in Harrogate for nearly 30 years and has a very loyal audience who really missed the show last year.

"It’s really important to bring our craft community back together again, to celebrate a shared passion and offer people the experience they love and we can't wait to be back. "

"We are expecting between 12,000 and 13,000 visitors this year over the four days as we have capped visitor numbers as part of our Covid safety measures.

"There is real excitement from all involved to be back and our exhibitors can’t wait to see their customers face to face and the visitors have missed the joy of sharing their passion for craft with others.

"The show is so important to the sewing and knitting community as it’s the place to stock up on supplies for the year, to meet experts, get inspired and learn new skills.

"We have so many amazing gallery exhibitions, over 100 companies exhibiting and hundreds of workshops taking place and we are really excited about seeing the show come to life again.”

Councillor Richard Cooper is delighted to see the Knitting and Stitching show return to Harrogate, as well as other major events following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: "It's great to welcome so many conferences and exhibitions back to the Convention Centre and to Harrogate.

"The Knitting and Stitching Show is a real friend to Harrogate and I know attendees at the event love coming to Harrogate and visiting our award-winning gardens and trademark independent shops.

"I hope they enjoy the warm Harrogate welcome provided by our hotels and guest houses and the world-class facilities and professional support at the Convention Centre.

"The diary is certainly filling up with new conferences and exhibitions as well as returnees guaranteeing the multi-million pound economic boost the Convention Centre gives to our area every year."

Additional space and seating, wider aisles, enhanced venue cleaning, staggered entry times and capped visitor and exhibition numbers are among wide-ranging safety measures in place as part of The Knitting and Stitching Show's COVID Commitment to ensure the event's safe operation.

Standard adult advance tickets for the show are £17 (concessions £15.50 and children under 8 £8.50) with VIP ticket packages from £34 to £200.

Visitors are encouraged to book in advance to avoid disappointment and in the event of pandemic-related cancellation, ticket holders will be offered the choice to transfer their booking to 2022 or receive a refund.