This is what to expect at UK’s largest vintage tractor and engine show at stunning location near Ripon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A vintage 1977 VW camper van is to make its debut at a major festival near Ripon.

European vintage and modern vehicles will be among the special features at this year’s Tractor Fest which will take place in the glorious setting of Newby Hall, near Ripon on June 8-9.

The UK’s largest vintage tractor & engine show, in total more than 2,000 exhibits in total have been entered for Tractor Fest including vintage and modern tractors, stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Something new to the event is automotive technician Gary Grant’s 1977 VW T2 bay window Viking conversion Marinogelb yellow camper van.

Coming to Newby Hall as part of Tractor Fest - Automotive technician Gary Grant with his 1977 VW T2 bay window Viking conversion Marinogelb yellow camper van. (Picture contributed)

“It’s very much a working van,” said Gary who works at Huddersfield University.

“It has got its original engine and is 100% reliable – I use it all year round.”

Gary is currently restoring another VW camper, a 1967 split-screen as well as a 1972 Porsche 914.

“I’m very lucky – my job is also my hobby!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Gary will be Johnathan Elliott, 33, from Ripon with his 1987 Volvo 360 GLT.

Johnathan’s family have had the metallic black car from new, bought by his grandad, Bruce, who passed it on to his father, Roger, who used the Volvo for work.

Mechanical engineer Johnathan said: “The car was then holed up in a garage for 12 years and we brought it back to life in 2004.

"It’s a car to enjoy and I have fond memories of it as a child.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also taking part in the European vehicles display is Ian Hollywood from Northallerton with his 1987 Peugeot 205 Dimma GTI.

A regular at Tractor Fest, Ian, 41, group engineering manager at food distribution business Reed Boardall, Boroughbridge, has fully restored the black car with its red interior and flared wheel arches.

The event will also present a celebration of orange tractors, a display of harvesting machinery and a host of family entertainment, crafts, food and drink.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins and Econ Engineering.