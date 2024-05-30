This is what to expect at UK’s largest vintage tractor and engine show at stunning location near Ripon
European vintage and modern vehicles will be among the special features at this year’s Tractor Fest which will take place in the glorious setting of Newby Hall, near Ripon on June 8-9.
The UK’s largest vintage tractor & engine show, in total more than 2,000 exhibits in total have been entered for Tractor Fest including vintage and modern tractors, stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.
Something new to the event is automotive technician Gary Grant’s 1977 VW T2 bay window Viking conversion Marinogelb yellow camper van.
“It’s very much a working van,” said Gary who works at Huddersfield University.
“It has got its original engine and is 100% reliable – I use it all year round.”
Gary is currently restoring another VW camper, a 1967 split-screen as well as a 1972 Porsche 914.
“I’m very lucky – my job is also my hobby!”
Joining Gary will be Johnathan Elliott, 33, from Ripon with his 1987 Volvo 360 GLT.
Johnathan’s family have had the metallic black car from new, bought by his grandad, Bruce, who passed it on to his father, Roger, who used the Volvo for work.
Mechanical engineer Johnathan said: “The car was then holed up in a garage for 12 years and we brought it back to life in 2004.
"It’s a car to enjoy and I have fond memories of it as a child.”
Also taking part in the European vehicles display is Ian Hollywood from Northallerton with his 1987 Peugeot 205 Dimma GTI.
A regular at Tractor Fest, Ian, 41, group engineering manager at food distribution business Reed Boardall, Boroughbridge, has fully restored the black car with its red interior and flared wheel arches.
The event will also present a celebration of orange tractors, a display of harvesting machinery and a host of family entertainment, crafts, food and drink.
Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins and Econ Engineering.
The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.
Information: https://tractorfest.uk/