Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What is the weather going to be like?

The biggest issue historically is the weather.

Although the weather in the Dales’ is notoriously unpredictable, according to the Met Office there is a strong chance of rain - however, this could change.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All you need to know in advance of one of Nidderdale's biggest annual events.

Most Popular

As usual, this means it is a good idea to wear waterproofs. Wellington boots or splash resistant footwear are also recommended, however hopeful the forecast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, it is advisable to bring a waterproof jacket, even if the forecast changes to dry.

What is on offer to eat and drink?

There will be plenty of seating around the show, for those who would like to bring their own picnic.

The ultimate guide to Pateley Show day.

Alternatively, there will be a large variety of local food and drink stalls to choose from.

For those seeking added luxury there is a dining marquee where you can enjoy a hot two-course carvery dinner or ‘bistro’ style meal.

Cash Facilities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though it has been encouraged and even recommended to bring cash, there are two ATMs available in the town.

One is located at the Dales’ market corner and the other is at the Spar, on the High Street.

Is the show dog friendly?

The answer is yes, as long as they stay on a lead.

It is also important to note that some tents may not be dog friendly due to livestock or other safeguarding issues.

How much is parking and will it be difficult to find spaces?

Parking is totally free on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a fun tractor shuttle ride and trailer people carriers from Bewerley car park.

Bewerley car park is 0.5 miles from Pateley Bridge and a two minute drive.

This will be clearly signposted for first time visitors.

What are the official opening and closing times?

Show starts at 7:45am and closes at approximately 5:30-6pm.

Trade stands and trade marquees will be open from 9am until approximately 5:30pm.

Are there any family areas which are child friendly, including those with especially young children?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the first official year of the show being a family event, and the organisers have really thought about it.

There will be a fantastic family area run by the staff of Sunflowers Day Nursery.

This is located next to the main ring around the centre of the show.

There will be ample room to sit and have lunch. Children’s entertainment will aso be provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes arts and crafts, biscuit decorating, a sand pit to play in and working in the small digger area. There may even be a magic show!

In addition, baby changing facilities, bottle warming facilities and a quiet area for nursing mothers is available for the first time this year.

What are some of the main events to look out for?

Events in order of time:

11am - The main High Street will close for the grand parade which is also a good opportunity to explore Pateley Bridge High Street.

It will be exceptionally busy so it is a good idea to get out earlier than parade time for a good spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a seating area and secret garden area at the top of the High Street for those feeling energetic.

The parade includes the renowned Dacre and Summerbridge silver band.

11am - Nidderdale versus Craven cricket match. For those looking to relax from the hustle and bustle the match will be ongoing at the bottom corner of the grounds.

It is also a good spot for picnics if the weather is dry.

12:20 - Terrier Racing. This is a great family event as all dogs can take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1pm - Ryan Atkinson. R and J finest Yorkshire butchers will be doing a butchery demonstration where people will have the opportunity to purchase the cuts of meat.

1:35pm - Parade of Fox Hounds in the main ring.

2pm - Showjumping, a popular spectacle.

It is wise to go earlier for the best viewing spots.

Amongst other events throughout the day there is a large variety of livestock, trade stalls, a fun fair, and competition announcements with up to 20K in prizes to be won.

As it is not possible to see everything, check out the schedule online and plan out your favourite events.

Traffic on the day.

Traffic can be quite heavy at certain times on Show Day.

For example, early morning as trade stands and exhibitors head for the showground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pateley Bridge High Street is temporarily closed to traffic at 11.00 am to allow the Brass Band led Show Parade to march down the High Street and on to the Showground.

Drivers are advised to travel early or to take advantage of well-signed alternative