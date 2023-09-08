Watch more videos on Shots!

Nidderdale Show 2023 will be the first ‘official’ year the event will take place on the Sunday allowing children and young people to attend without missing school.

The show was brought forward to the Sunday last year with respect to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it was then agreed to stick to the change in regard to becoming a more family friendly day out.

Alex Smith, manager of social media for the show, said: “It just took something to break that tradition.

Nidderdale Show 2023 is the first official show to break the Monday tradition. Image by Jemison Photographer

“Younger generations are also coming onto the committee now, including those with families.

“The decision to remain on a Sunday just felt right and more inclusive of everyone.

“It gives everyone a chance to take interest in what's going on and what Nidderdale agriculture is really about.

“We can push the show's audience wider, a big day out for everyone.

Affectionately known as ‘Pateley Show’ the event is one of the biggerst in the Dales’ calendar and attracts around 15,000 visitors.

It is said to be one of the county’s foremost agricultural shows.

Pateley Show marks the end of the agricultural show season which was noted by competitors as being the peak season for livestock giving competitions the edge on.

Ms Smith said: “There’s an old wive’s tale because it's the last show, the livestock has had an entire season in preparation and in their prime.

“So if you win at Pateley Show it's even better.

The show takes place on Sunday, September 24, and whilst entries for competitions have come to a close, the countdown is on during the coming weeks which will see Pateley Bridge showground take shape.

The weekend's excitement begins with a fun fair on Thursday evening and unlike other shows, it is dog friendly with free parking.

Attractions include terrier racing, Summerbridge and Dacre Band, forestry exhibition, Pateley Pantry marquee, trade stands, craft marquee, a heritage marquee, family area marquee, children's entertainment, vintage tractors & machinery, the funfair and a cricket match.

Competitors can be seen performing in the main ring throughout the day whilst visitors can get up close with a large variety of livestock.

The show is also central to the popular town of Pateley Bridge where day-trippers can explore the shops and enjoy the parade which will travel down the main highstreet.

The area is also known for its breathtaking views and picturesque landscapes with popular walks down the river Nidd for those wanting to escape the hustle and bustle.

Martin Smith, the show's chairman, said:” The committee are never out of touch with each other throughout the year; it's a real team effort and one for the whole community.

“We missed two years due to COVID so we were keen to go ahead last year despite respects to Queen Elizabeth, so we moved it to Sunday.

“We received such amazing feedback we made the decision to keep it that way.

“We have two big screens this year for the spectacle events.