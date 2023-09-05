The Portly Pig: Exciting new taproom on Ripon’s Kirkgate will offer ‘something that bit different’

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Portly Pig, brainchild of Adam Coulson, plans to offer patrons a unique take on bespoke beverages on one of Ripon's most famously cobbled streets.

The taproom is set to bring Ripon’s drinkers ‘something just that little bit different’ – ‘Serving Yorkshire pours to Yorkshire folk!’ said Mr Coulson, who is the latest entrepreneur to land in the city, known for its affection for independent brewers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspiration for the curiously named ‘Portly Pig’ came to Mr Coulson whilst sat with his wife drinking Madera wine in The Douro Valley, Portugal.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Portly Pig are on schedule to open this September and bring 'something different' to Ripon's historical Kirkgate street.

Most Popular

He had wanted to open a taproom for some time, and jumped on the Kirkgate location when he discovered that it was available.

He has renovated the majority of the historical buildings' two story interior himself.

A plaque on the outside of 5 Kirkgate shows it was once a Town Council House from 1835 to 1851, whilst its more recent history was none other than the former offices of the Ripon Gazette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Coulson said: “When this came up, we knew we had to go for it.

“We’d been waiting for somewhere like this.

“Ripon seemed to be the only place around that didn’t have a bar specifically aimed at craft beer.

“We’ve heard people say they had to go to Harrogate or Leeds for this kind of thing.”

Whilst having family in the pub business, Mr Coulson is a first time bar owner whose years of passion for quality, locally sourced produce, will be at the centre of the venue's ethos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is clear from Mr Coulson’s vision he understands the importance of an independently owned business where he is free to put his own unique stamp on the place.

His passion for craft ale is part of one of the fastest growing trends to hit the beer industry over recent years.

“Some people prefer to go out now and drink four good pints which have a unique character or flavour.

“We did a pop-up at the street festival which proved really popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will see what goes down well and keep changing it to see what works.

“It’s something just that little bit different.

“We also have a music licence and space for someone to set up acoustically.”

Mr Coulson said he is keen to work with neighbouring businesses supporting local trade following the industry’s recent hit during COVID.

“We’re trying to use all the small independent breweries within a 20 mile radius.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re hoping to partner with Manchega to offer some tasty platters.

“We’re feeling positive and social media is getting an incredible response.

Followers on social media recently asked if the bar was dog friendly, in which Mr Coulson's response was - ‘Hell yes!’

The taproom's social media page used the opportunity to introduce an important member to the team - ‘Bar Dog Kai’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bar Dog Kai then gave followers a ‘little peek’ behind the scenes of the bar's developments in a short video.

The Portly Pig will have eight real ales on draught, craft beers, ciders, spirits and wines including a bottle shop so customers can take home hand-picked products.