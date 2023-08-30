News you can trust since 1836
‘These are clearly exciting times to be in Ripon’ - Independent businesses Bank Holiday event finale puts city ‘well and truly’ on the map

Ripon businesses proved that when the going gets tough, nothing will stop them providing a heavy dose of colourful festivities for the city's residents, boosting footfall and strengthening community during economic recession.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 30th Aug 2023, 15:02 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 15:02 BST

Despite the cost-of-living crisis, independent businesses have shown that collaboration, co-operation and a sense of fun are essential components which have become the backbone of Ripon’s burgeoning community.

Ripon independent business leaders gathered at a public house to plan another momentous event and draw visitors to the City whilst entertaining local residents.

As a finale to the years barrage of lively events and treats in Ripon organised by the Council (see visitripon.co.uk ), Kirkgate closed to traffic and hosted a mammoth party on August Bank Holiday Monday which marked the success of the community’s ability to pull together on a shoe-string budget.

Ripon's Bank Holiday finale marks the success of the year's events brought together by the communities independent businesses. Photography by Helen TaborRipon's Bank Holiday finale marks the success of the year's events brought together by the communities independent businesses. Photography by Helen Tabor
Ripon's Bank Holiday finale marks the success of the year's events brought together by the communities independent businesses. Photography by Helen Tabor
Live music entertained those on Kirkgate and the Minster Gardens near the Cathedral throughout the day.

In the evening the Minster Gardens was transformed into a beautiful music festival venue which included special lighting, live music, a horsebox bar and a paella picnic.

Ripon unveils new signage to help tourists navigate the city’s attractions

Planner and local impresario Kevin Hill, said: “It was the ideal setting to finish our Spring and Summer of Love which has put Ripon well and truly on the map as a venue for thriving business, culture and community spirit.

The pop-up Paella restaurant courtesy of Manchega was a feast on the senses. Photography by Helen TaborThe pop-up Paella restaurant courtesy of Manchega was a feast on the senses. Photography by Helen Tabor
The pop-up Paella restaurant courtesy of Manchega was a feast on the senses. Photography by Helen Tabor
The bank holiday event was an example of the local business community who have been promoting a can-do attitude and gathering strength with each event.

Drum and dance performer Eleanor Gore said:“The range of arts, youth and general feel good activities provided by the community for the community has been incredible.

“This level of energy and commitment from grassroots entrepreneurs is making Ripon a choice place to live, work and invest.”

Ripon's remarkable string of events have been funded almost entirely by donations from local businesses including sponsorship from Voneus Broadband and ongoing administrative support from the Ripon BID.

Organiser Richard Hughes, said: “Ripon should be the destination for anyone visiting the North of England.

“Independent businesses have had the luxury of making their own decisions on how to work.

“The majority, see the best way of working, is together."

A message recently adopted by Ripon BIDs and the currently active Totally Locally campaign.

Mr Hughes said: “This has been the catalyst for so many local businesses to aspire to so much better.

“We are so much stronger together and share a common goal now - to elevate Ripon to reach its potential as a historical and exciting city of the north.

“The Ripon Together forum is actively looking to recruit and coordinate a ‘coalition of the willing and the aspirational’, as events and programmes are planned and move forward on the back of recent community events and developments.”

Local business advisor Jane Aksut sees this as just the beginning, she said: “When a community comes together like this, putting its past differences aside and starts to focus on the potential for cooperation, then clearly the sky's the limit.

“These are clearly exciting times to be in Ripon and the gateway to the Dales.”

