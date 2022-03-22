Storytelling and crafts at Sherburn-in-Elmet

On Saturday March 26 from 9.30am, residents of Sherburn are invited to attend a magical morning of storytelling and crafts free of charge for all families at Sherburn Village and Community Libraries.

Social Vision’s storyteller storyteller Lara McClure will deliver an interactive and engaging storytelling session linked into the culture and history of the Sherburn area.

Telling the traditional folk story of Stone Soup - with a modern twist - Lara will guide children through morals, resilience, tackling adversity and being creative and innovative.

Following the storytelling sessions, children will be invited to take part in an arts and crafts session with local artist Justin McGrasty.

Lara said: “Stories have the power to make connections between people and places, the past and the present, grand ideas and humble reality.

“Families coming along to this event can help choose which way the story goes, we’ll navigate the narrative using props as prompts and weave in some traditional and perhaps familiar tales with a tasty local flavour.”

The event is free of charge and open to all members of the public. Refreshments will be available.

Free tickets are available to reserve here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/family-friendly-storytelling-and-crafts-tickets-294175525917

Story 1 – 10am: Sherburn Past - Stone Soup. A stranger seeks shelter on a stormy night; what is the secret he carries in his pocket? A story aboutsharing, and about companionship.

Story 2 – 10.45am: Sherburn Present - Don’t Ever Change. Love blossoms around a delightful pond in springtime. But each of the lovers needs to learn thatthey can’t control the other…

Story 3 – 11.30am: Sherburn Future – What Sleeping Beauty Did Next. A young lady awakes in a very 21st century Sherburn, five years from now... what is new, and what will she recognise?! A story about community and embracing change.

This project is funded by the European Regional Development Fund, through the Government’s Welcome Back Fund.

The Welcome Back Fund is a European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) awarded by the government to local authorities. This funding has been used to help fund many projects across the three towns.