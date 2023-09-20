Northern Lights: Photographers capture spectacular display in skies over Ripon
Photographers have expertly captured the Aurora Borealis over Grantley Moor just outside Ripon.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:07 BST
The phenomenon, known as the Northern Lights, occurs when charged particles collide with gases in Earth's magnetic field.
As billions of flashes occur, the auroras appear to move and dance in the sky.
The auroras characteristic curtains were visible for the first time this month.
Photographers Nick Lancaster and Paul Oldham set up on Grantley Moor to shoot the auroras spectacular display.
Take a look at the magic they captured.