Northern Lights: Photographers capture spectacular display in skies over Ripon

The phenomenon, known as the Northern Lights, occurs when charged particles collide with gases in Earth's magnetic field.

As billions of flashes occur, the auroras appear to move and dance in the sky.

The auroras characteristic curtains were visible for the first time this month.

Photographers Nick Lancaster and Paul Oldham set up on Grantley Moor to shoot the auroras spectacular display.