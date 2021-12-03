Shoppers Carol Service comes to Wesley Chapel in Harrogate

The Wesley Centre will be hosting a number of events and services throughout the festive season, including the Shoppers Carol Service on December 14

Opening its doors from 10am for its first Shoppers Carol Service, it promises to be a short, relaxed, and interactive service where you can expect to enjoy some refreshments, find some friendly company at informal tables, and sing some classic carols.

It’s a free event open to all in the community - families and those with young children are welcome to join in the fun.

The church will be providing activities and goodie bags containing a few treats to all those who drop in.

Ramp access to the church is available for those with pushchairs, prams, or other accessibility needs.

Reverend Lesley Taylor, who will lead the carol service, said: “It’s our idea to just provide some festive cheer into the town, and that bit of space of peace and quiet.

"If you’re in town on Tuesday 14th, do come and join us at Wesley Chapel for refreshments, carols, and hopefully a bit of fun.

"Do feel free to bring your little ones with you as well, we don’t mind, we love having little ones running around the building.”

Reverend Lesley ran a regular shoppers service at her previous church in Otley, West Yorkshire, which was a popular feature of the week for the local community.

Stewards at Wesley Chapel who knew of the Otley Shoppers Service were keen to run a similar event in Harrogate, however as events were curtailed last Christmas due to Covid, this will be the first year the chapel have been able to run the shopper’s service.