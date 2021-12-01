Harrogate district areas where Covid infections rose the fastest in the past week

There were 294,753 positive test results in the week to November 25, up 2% from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 622 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 578 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 340 cases per 100,000.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Harrogate with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Pateley Bridge and Nidd Valley This neighbourhood had 740.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 95.7% from the week before.

2. Knaresborough Central This neighbourhood had 488.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 79% from the week before

3. Starbeck This neighbourhood had 687.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 37% from the week before

4. Ripon North and West This neighbourhood had 487.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 15.4% from the week before