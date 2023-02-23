Ripon Salvation Army's warm space provides coffee and a light lunch for those in need

Located on Lead Lane, on the outskirts of Ripon, the Salvation Army's warm space is discreetly positioned just outside the city centre, close to schools and residential areas.

With an ‘open door’ policy they aim to cushion the blow on people's finances created by the Cost of Living crisis by providing an accessible space with hot food and drink.

Pat Clark, one of the church’s leaders said: “Sometimes it’s good to stop and review things, it’s good to look at what's now needed because things have changed and it’s good to come up with new ways to help people to deal with them better”.

Salvation Army volunteers work hard in the kitchen to provide a free soup and sandwich

“We wanted people to come along without having a reason to come in.”

“It could be they needed to access the food bank, ours is very discreet so they can take a few items.”

There are toys, books and games available for anyone with children to play with while their caregivers take a moment to relax.

Mrs Clark explained: “We encourage people feeling isolated to come if they need to talk to a real person.

Frequent attendance to the warm space provides welcome social interaction for those feeling isolated.

“Before, some needed informal IT support, whereas they are pretty ‘au fait’ now.

“You can understand why people often give up applying for jobs when companies make it so difficult with pages of application.”

With more of people’s daily lives being forced online during COVID some were left without the necessary skills to cope.

Mrs Clark said: “Just recently we helped a lady applying for benefits because the forms were too complex, it can really frustrate people.”

Salvation Army Ripon provide warm space to those who seek a welcoming face and hot drink

“Our latest group is a wellbeing group because I realised there was a gap for ladies.

“There’s plenty for older people but a lot of women are too busy looking after family.

“They’re the caretakers of society, there’s not many clubs that are just for them.”

There is now a popular women’s group, Uplift, which runs on one Wednesday evening each month. The emphasis is on self care.

Mrs Clark said that society has changed since the coronavirus pandemic: “I think we’ve come a long way with being more sociable and trying to open up to our neighbours.

“People don’t always want to phone a number like a formal cry for help.

“Sometimes it just takes someone who can pass it onto the right person and all the help you need is right there on your doorstep.”

The main weekly activity is a Tuesday where you can also find lunch however, the hall is open Monday – Wednesday 9:30 – 3pm.Visitors are welcome to call with queries, requests for assistance and also to bring donations to the food bank or offer help.

Find more about Ripon warm spaces, times, days and what to expect by following these links: www.visitripon.co.uk or https://hadca.org.uk