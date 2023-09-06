Ripon Live Music transforms city's live music scene with the best roots music acts in the UK

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

First up at the Ripon Arts Hub this Saturday, September 9 is an appearance by Wilful Missing, an uplifting and rocking five-piece acoustic folk /Americana band from Bradford whose music has been featured in BBC TV's Waterloo Road.

Next up on Saturday, November 18 at the same venue, which is located next door to The One Eyed Rat on Allhallowgate, is the hugely entertaining Jon Palmer Acoustic Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A high energy six-piece band who know how to thrill their audience and leave them shouting for more, Jon Palmer himself is a Otley-based artist is well known for his popular performances in the area, either with his band or as a duo with former Magna Carta member, violinist Wendy Ross.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hugely entertaining Jon Palmer Acoustic Band will play Ripon Arts Hub on Saturday, November 18. (Picture contributed)

Most Popular

The band play lots of Jon’s brilliant compositions from an extensive back catalogue and songs from their latest highly acclaimed CD album, Vacca Wall, will be featured.

Tickets can be ordered direct by email from Nick Thompson via ripo[email protected] without a booking fee or booked online at: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/591817

As for this weekend’s exciting gig with Wilful Missing, let him know and you can still pay £10 per head on the door, cash only, otherwise it will be £15 if not booked.