Oktoberfest 2023: HECK! invites Yorkshire’s best dressed Dachshunds to compete for the Golden Sausage

HECK’s Yorkshire take on Oktoberfest is an annual event that invites Dachshund enthusiasts to the stage in celebration of the German tradition.

The event will take place at the firm's Bedale HQ on Saturday, September 30, from 2pm to 8pm and promises to be “bigger and better than ever”.

Sausage dogs have long been associated with traditional Oktoberfests all over the world. This year the company is inviting Yorkshire’s furry fashionistas to enter the “best dressed” sausage dog competition.

Sausage Dog gets ready for the Octoberfest, which will take place on Saturday, September 30, at the Bedale HQ.

The HECK team has organised a day of unique events with food, beer and fun for all ages, including live entertainment from the Yorkshire Oompah Band.

The success of last year’s “Dachshund Dash” inspired the company to create a similarly unique event for Oktoberfest 2023.

The “best dressed” Dachshund will be presented with the “Wiener Takes It All” trophy.

"We are a team of sausage dog lovers and thought we’d share some inspiration for other owners ahead of the event," said team member Ruby Parkyn.

HECK! Oktoberfest 2023 invites North Yorkshire to 'best dressed' Dachshund competition at their latest family day out.

"Our models had a lot of fun dressing up and they were perfectly behaved.

“After all their hard work, they enjoyed some of their favourite treats and got to relax in our on-site dog hotel!”

HECK! Oktoberfest tickets cost £20.

Tickets include a footlong Bratwurst and an alcoholic drink, plus free entry into the Dachshund “best dressed” competition.

Children five and under go free and family tickets are also available.