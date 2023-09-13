Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Suitably titled, ‘Dark Side of the Dome’, the sell-out event was extended to provide for growing interest.

The animation, which took 10 months to complete, is an ode to Pink Floyd’s original album, released in 1973, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Whipp, John Roberts, and Chris Higgins, are three astro enthusiasts who joined forces around five years ago and remarkably hand built the entirely unique planetarium on Lime Tree Farm, in Grewelthorpe.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dark Side of the Dome sell out event is just one of many at the Planetarium at Limetree, Grewelthorpe.

Most Popular

The original Observatory opened in 2016 after they salvaged a very large telescope that was under threat.

Mr Whipp, who created the animation using 3D software, is a volunteer who is often referred to as the observatory’s director.

He said:“John Wall, the chap that built the telescope was afraid it would end up in a skip.

“We dismantled it, and brought it back here.

Limetree Planetarium inspires all generations to explore astronomy under the dark skies of the Yorkshire Dales.

“It was used to build our observatory.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2018, the farm's landowner, Peter Foster decided ‘he wanted to do something different with his disused barn’ - and the inspiration to build the Planetarium began.

Mr Whipp said:“It was then we had the idea to build the Planetarium.

“We are just local volunteers, I’d had the dream for about 25 years.

“Chris and John share that passion and interest.

“It’s taken about four years to build between us.

“We never had any idea where the funding would come from.

“We’ve been active fundraisers, and had a few donations.

“We’d always had a good relationship with the AONB, who helped with social reach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They discovered building the dome between them would almost half the cost and applied for a Government funding pot called FiPL, which supports ideas that provide opportunities for people to explore, and understand the landscape.

The Yorkshire Dales is home to some of the darkest skies in the country, and is an official Dark Sky Reserve.

Mr Whipp said: “We’d had thousands of visitors up here coming to see the dark skies.

“We aren’t always gifted with clear skies so the Planetarium is a great plan B.

“We can simulate the night sky anytime we want now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planetarium caters for a variety of different groups with different levels of knowledge.

Mr Whipp said: “We’ve had everyone from Rainbows or Scouts, to an 80th birthday.”

“Sometimes I’d get questions I couldn’t explain so I made an animation for it.

“One of them explains the size of stars, it's only a minute long but it demonstrates how tiny our sun really is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a typical night, star gazers will spend half the night inside the Planetarium, and half outside with telescopes.

Mr Whipp said:“All we are doing is sharing our knowledge with those who want to learn.

“Arguments can pale into insignificance when you realise our place in the universe.

“People leave with a more optimistic outlook, a better perspective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to convey our enjoyment and encourage curiosity in the landscape.

“Like Radio 4’s The Infinite Monkey Cage with Brian Cox, it's important to have fun with it.