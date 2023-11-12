'North Yorkshire deserves a world class standard' - Global sports event set to descend on Pateley Bridge gives 'commitment to community'
The meeting, which promised a “commitment to community”, gave business, landowners, organisations and anyone with a keen interest a chance to ask questions and connect with the global events team.
It was also the first gathering since the launch, and was held to address the challenges ahead and offer ways of finding essential support.
CEO and founder, Matthew Ewans, gave a presentation exploring the LGW Legacy Programme that aims to benefit schools, clubs, trade and the general community.
Mr Ewans wanted to assure people that it aims to support Nidderdale and surrounding areas, while its dedicated support team will be available regularly throughout the next 12 months.
The LGW Legacy Programme, which aims to help develop sustainable tourism for trade, also promises to support schools with extra swimming lessons, sports day and bike training.
With much of the accommodation already fully booked and many still looking to find a place to stay, the team are keen to engage with anyone looking to benefit from the weekend’s unique sporting line-up.
The meeting, which included a complimentary bar at Pateley Bridge pub, celebrated Nidderdale’s unique landscape and expressed the global events underlying “passion for Yorkshire”.
Mr Ewans made it clear at the meeting that “North Yorkshire deserves a world class standard”, and that the event will take full responsibility for its impact on the community in every way it can.
To take part, follow this link: https://www.longcourseweekend.com