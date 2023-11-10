The Pateley Bridge community has pulled together to bring “the spirit of Christmas” back to late night shopping with a variety of new festivities for the whole family.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event will take place from 5.30-8pm on Friday, December 8, on Pateley Bridge High Street.

Visitors and residents can expect a best Christmas outfit competition, a reindeer hunt, specially light up stone arches, Santa's Grotto, stalls, affordable treats, live music throughout the night, alongside local shops having late night opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The famously close community in Pateley Bridge, Nidderdale’s historic market town, has got together to put the extra “sparkle” in this year's late night shopping experience in the run-up to the festive season.

Most Popular

Historic Nidderdale town bringing the Christmas spirit back to late night shopping.

Elizabeth Phelan, one of the community organisers, said: “We are trying to bring the spirit of Christmas to Pateley Bridge.

“We are blessed with living in a fantastic community.

“It’s that thing about everybody's welcome, and it's what I feel Pateley really has.

“We want everyone to come along and join in the festivities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the community has decided to include more festive activities to keep the children entertained.

She said: “We are having a reindeer treasure hunt, hidden around the shops, with some questions attached.

“We are going right across the bridge to Bridgehouse Gate too.

“Anything to get people into the Christmas spirit, it's been a tough time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Making it affordable for everyone, in these difficult times, is important.

“Both children and adults will enter the best dressed competition, judging will take place at the Crown pub.

“One of the features we wanted to celebrate about our beautiful town is our stone, historical arches.

“It's unique to Pateley Bridge, so we are going to light them up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have the children's choir walking down the high street, including the Dacre Brass Band who aim to play throughout the evening.

“Some stalls of course, bringing people to the streets.

“The streets will be completely lit up with Christmas sparkle.”

Although Pateley Bridge is widely known as a summer tourist destination, the winter festive period is also loved by its local community.

Each year, traders hang individually lit trees outside their shops, giving the town's high street its unique festive glow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We are only a little town, but we are so beautiful and special and that deserves to be celebrated.

“All the shops open to say thank you to the community as usual.

“Everyone volunteers giving their time after work, which is a sign of a strong community.

“Everybody wants to contribute to make it feel festive and bring people to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People are still a bit sensitive after Covid as well, it's always difficult for someone.

“But if you can give someone some Christmas cheer, that's wonderful.

“Anything we make will go back to local charities.

“They may only be 10 pence, but it's about everyone feeling a part of it.

“Certainly those that are less fortunate to have the chance to be a part of Christmas too.