Nigella is coming to Harrogate for Royal Hall show

Famed, in particular, for Nigella Bites on Channel 4 and Nigella's Christmas Kitchen on BBC 2, Nigella's influence as a food commentator has been felt for more than two decades.

The internationally-renowned food writer and TV cook has 11 bestselling books to her name and several successful TV series.

If anything, this culinary role model's generous approach to cooking has never been more relevant than in these times, serving up an abundance of inspiration for every generation.

For her new tour inspired by her latest book fans are being invited to spend an evening with the broadcaster hailed as "Nigellissima" as she shares the rhythms and rituals of her kitchen to celebrate Cook, Eat, Repeat – a delicious and delightful combination of recipes intertwined with narrative essays about food, all written in Nigella’s engaging and insightful prose.

Audiences in Harrogate's are being invited to ask questions at her show which will take place at the Rioal Hall in November- just don't mention 'guilty pleasures' whatever you do...

Nigella said: "I think there is a very intimate relationship between a book and its readers, which I cherish.

"I feel a book tour really celebrates that, and questions from readers and the chats and exchanges that flow from them during the event give me a sense of connection

"This tour is really about the part food – and certain recipes – have played in my life, and that’s as much about the emotional resonance of food than flavour.

"I will also cover the to me very important theme of cooking for oneself. And I will certainly be talking about why I hate the term Guilty Pleasures!"

Live in conversation, Nigella will explore how cooking is a personal, intuitive and connecting process, how one meal idea leads to another, and how one ingredient can spawn a multitude of ideas and recipes.

Whether asking ‘what is a recipe?’ or making ‘A Loving Defence of Brown Food’, Nigella’s wisdom about food and life remains at a premium.

An evening with Nigella, Royal Hall, Harrogate, Sunday, November 14, 2021