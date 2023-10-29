Nidderdale’s answer to Antiques Roadshow invites BBC’s Gary Don to host ‘Treasure in the Attic’ fundraising event

An event coming to Darley Memorial Hall has secured the BBC’s antiques expert Gary Don to host an evening set to be Nidderdale’s answer to the Antiques Roadshow.

“Treasure trove in the attic” will take place on Thursday, November 2, from 7pm at Darley Memorial Hall.

The evening invites residents to dust off items found in the attic which could hold historical or cultural value.

Gary, who will be hosting the event, is a well-known auctioneer who has appeared on a variety of TV shows, and is the resident antiques expert on BBC Radio Leeds.

Sue Welch, who has organised the event, said: “We did it in 2017 and it went down well.

“For example, last time people brought toy cars which actually had an unexpected value.

“I am taking some old cigarette cards that my father used to have, some are silk.

“They may or may not be valuable, it's just interesting to hear about the history.

“Even if it’s just a novelty thing, Gary Don can help to explain a little more about the items which could help you understand a little more about your family history.

“Bring a small item and hear it talked about and maybe valued, and enjoy an evening of information and entertainment.”

All funds will go towards Darley in Bloom, which was voted the UK’s best village back in 2017.