Check out this impressive variety of seasonal activities and Halloween-themed events to keep the whole family entertained this half-term in the Ripon and Nidderdale area.

The list includes 17 low-cost or free events for families feeling the pinch in the run-up to Christmas.

Autumn is never a season to pass by quietly while Ripon and Nidderdale offer a hive of unique and traditional events.

Included in the list is a selection of community bonfires, firework displays and Autumn barbecues where children can enjoy a sparkler and a toffee apple in true November style.

This year there is even something to keep the parents happy with “adult hot chocolate” drinks and pop-up bars for the colder nights.

Check out these family-friendly venues filled with ghouls, witches, pumpkin hunts and ghost stories promising to keep children in the “spirit” of Halloween this half-term.

1 . Totally Spookily, Ripon Totally Spookily will take place around the city with a variety of free activities from Saturday, October 28, until Saturday, November 4.

2 . Stockeld Park, Wetherby Road. Stockeld Park boasts a wide range of terrifying activities for all ages. Explore the Enchanted Forest and the Woodland Witches or test your adventurous spirit in the Mummy Maze. Halloween begins on Saturday, October 21.

3 . Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal's Autumn activities include getting to know the trees, building a den, and stargazing for families who want to visit the Abbey at night by floodlight.

4 . Mother Shipton's, Knaresborough Mother Shipton's 'Creepy Carnival' is running from Saturday, October 28, until Thursday, November 5, and promises a world of eerie enchantment.