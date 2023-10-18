News you can trust since 1836
The ultimate guide to the seasons festivities during the half-term holidays in the Nidderdale and Ripon area.The ultimate guide to the seasons festivities during the half-term holidays in the Nidderdale and Ripon area.
IN PICTURES: Bonfires, fireworks and seasonal spooks – The best Autumn events for families in Ripon and Nidderdale

Check out this impressive variety of seasonal activities and Halloween-themed events to keep the whole family entertained this half-term in the Ripon and Nidderdale area.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 18th Oct 2023, 13:00 BST

The list includes 17 low-cost or free events for families feeling the pinch in the run-up to Christmas.

Autumn is never a season to pass by quietly while Ripon and Nidderdale offer a hive of unique and traditional events.

Included in the list is a selection of community bonfires, firework displays and Autumn barbecues where children can enjoy a sparkler and a toffee apple in true November style.

This year there is even something to keep the parents happy with “adult hot chocolate” drinks and pop-up bars for the colder nights.

Check out these family-friendly venues filled with ghouls, witches, pumpkin hunts and ghost stories promising to keep children in the “spirit” of Halloween this half-term.

Totally Spookily will take place around the city with a variety of free activities from Saturday, October 28, until Saturday, November 4.

1. Totally Spookily, Ripon

Totally Spookily will take place around the city with a variety of free activities from Saturday, October 28, until Saturday, November 4. Photo: Totally Spookily

Stockeld Park boasts a wide range of terrifying activities for all ages. Explore the Enchanted Forest and the Woodland Witches or test your adventurous spirit in the Mummy Maze. Halloween begins on Saturday, October 21.

2. Stockeld Park, Wetherby Road.

Stockeld Park boasts a wide range of terrifying activities for all ages. Explore the Enchanted Forest and the Woodland Witches or test your adventurous spirit in the Mummy Maze. Halloween begins on Saturday, October 21. Photo: Stockeld Park

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal's Autumn activities include getting to know the trees, building a den, and stargazing for families who want to visit the Abbey at night by floodlight.

3. Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal's Autumn activities include getting to know the trees, building a den, and stargazing for families who want to visit the Abbey at night by floodlight. Photo: Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal

Mother Shipton's 'Creepy Carnival' is running from Saturday, October 28, until Thursday, November 5, and promises a world of eerie enchantment.

4. Mother Shipton's, Knaresborough

Mother Shipton's 'Creepy Carnival' is running from Saturday, October 28, until Thursday, November 5, and promises a world of eerie enchantment. Photo: Mother Shipton's

