Leeds United football player Gary Speed at a fundraising event held to raise money for a specialised wheelchair. Gary Speed would visit the pub every Friday for a short period.Leeds United football player Gary Speed at a fundraising event held to raise money for a specialised wheelchair. Gary Speed would visit the pub every Friday for a short period.
IN PICTURES: Retired landlord turns back time with photo series from great nights out at The Crown Hotel in Pateley Bridge

Do you recognise yourself? Turn back time with Dales Landlord, Dennis Audsley, father of Harrogate Advertiser reporter, Natasha Audsley, who shared his archives from great nights out in the 80’s, 90’s and early 00’s.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:28 BST

Nidderdale in the 90’s’ is a two-part series depicting the pub culture of yesteryear which for many may seem like a lifetime ago.

Dennis Audsley, who served as landlord at The Crown Hotel in Pateley Bridge for a little over three decades captured the pub scene perfectly as time went by.

The collection shows locals enjoying a drink, dancing the night away and living their best life in what appears like a more innocent time.

Mr Audsley decided to share those precious moments frozen in time with readers who may remember their younger, more carefree days.

He hopes the nostalgic series will remind drinkers of some golden memories and allow a chance to reminisce back to a time which may feel like a world away.

Though readers may not even recognise themselves 30 years ago, take a look and see who you remember.

Mr Dave Riley and his three sons enjoying a good night out somewhere back in the 90's - Moxy, David, Mick and Dan Riley.

1. The Rileys

Mr Dave Riley and his three sons enjoying a good night out somewhere back in the 90's - Moxy, David, Mick and Dan Riley. Photo: Natasha Audsley

The event team presenting an over-sized cheque at one of the successful fundraising events with help from now retired Leeds United Physio - Alan Sutton.

2. Martin Dunleavy, Yvonne Barrat, Alan Sutton and Jill Hainsworth

The event team presenting an over-sized cheque at one of the successful fundraising events with help from now retired Leeds United Physio - Alan Sutton. Photo: Dennis Audsley

Mr and Mrs Riley looking fresh faced on a regular weekend out in the Dales.

3. Alison and Dan Riley

Mr and Mrs Riley looking fresh faced on a regular weekend out in the Dales. Photo: Natasha Audsley

An adults costume event which is also being filmed by Dave Hubbert at what appears to be Christmas time.

4. Marilyn Le Mare, Jacko, Dave and Shirley Hubbert

An adults costume event which is also being filmed by Dave Hubbert at what appears to be Christmas time. Photo: Natasha Audsley

