IN PICTURES: 22 of the most incredible landmarks and sights to visit in Ripon and Nidderdale according to Tripadvisor

Check out these 22 stunning landmarks, sights and unique landscapes located in the Ripon and Nidderdale area.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 15th Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT

Ripon and Nidderdale have an abundance of unique landmarks and landscapes that are perfect for a day out, with many completely free to visit all year round.

Put on your bobble hats and winter coats this winter, and make the day special with these unique places to visit, on the doorstep of the Yorkshire Dales.

The remarkable images are taken by photographers from Ripon and Nidderdale.

Take a look at these 22 incredible places to visit, according to TripAdvisor.

For more information follow this link: https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk

Fountains Abbey is located just outside Ripon, and is open everyday from 10pm-4pm. The Abbey is one of the largest and best preserved ruined Cistercian monasteries in England.

1. Fountains Abbey, Ripon

Fountains Abbey is located just outside Ripon, and is open everyday from 10pm-4pm. The Abbey is one of the largest and best preserved ruined Cistercian monasteries in England. Photo: Nick Lancaster

Ripon Cathedral is located in the centre of the city, and is open everyday from 8am-6pm.

2. Ripon Cathedral

Ripon Cathedral is located in the centre of the city, and is open everyday from 8am-6pm. Photo: Nick Lancaster

Ripon's Hornblower is an ancient tradition which takes place every night on the Market Place at 9pm.

3. Ripon Hornblower

Ripon's Hornblower is an ancient tradition which takes place every night on the Market Place at 9pm. Photo: Archives

Markenfield Hall, is located about three miles from Ripon and has been described as Yorkshire’s best-kept secret. Morning tours start around 11am.

4. Markenfield Hall, Ripon

Markenfield Hall, is located about three miles from Ripon and has been described as Yorkshire’s best-kept secret. Morning tours start around 11am. Photo: Markenfield Hall

