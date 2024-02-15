IN PICTURES: 22 of the most incredible landmarks and sights to visit in Ripon and Nidderdale according to Tripadvisor

Ripon and Nidderdale have an abundance of unique landmarks and landscapes that are perfect for a day out, with many completely free to visit all year round.

Put on your bobble hats and winter coats this winter, and make the day special with these unique places to visit, on the doorstep of the Yorkshire Dales.

The remarkable images are taken by photographers from Ripon and Nidderdale.

Take a look at these 22 incredible places to visit, according to TripAdvisor.

Fountains Abbey, Ripon Fountains Abbey is located just outside Ripon, and is open everyday from 10pm-4pm. The Abbey is one of the largest and best preserved ruined Cistercian monasteries in England. Photo: Nick Lancaster

Ripon Cathedral Ripon Cathedral is located in the centre of the city, and is open everyday from 8am-6pm. Photo: Nick Lancaster

Ripon Hornblower Ripon's Hornblower is an ancient tradition which takes place every night on the Market Place at 9pm. Photo: Archives