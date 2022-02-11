Medium Stephen Holbrook to hold new evening in Harrogate
Medium Stephen Holbrook is to make a return visit to Harrogate to hold his latest clairvoyance evening.
The event will take place at the Cairn Hotel on Wednesday, March 2.
Steve, regarded by many as one of the UK’s top Clairvoyant Mediums, describes himself as “clairaudient” rather than clairvoyant, hearing the spirits rather than seeing them.
He has worked successfully in the UK for more than 30 years.
In that time he has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities over the years, £30,000 for his local hospice in Wakefield, £5,000 for MacMillan Support, and most recently almost £30,000 for PACT – a charity that helps terminally ill children and their parents across the country.
Steve's abilities have taken him to venues around the country, and as far as the Caribbean, demonstrating his unique ability to act as what he describes as a "telephone exchange between this world and the spirit world."
His audiences love his ability to give messages of re-assurance to people who have lost their loved ones and Steve says "It helps them understand that life continues, just simply in a different dimension".
One of Steve's best friends is the BAFTA Award-winner Jane MacDonald, singer and once co-presenter on ITV’s Loose Women, Channel 5’s Cruising with Jane MacDonald, and Jane and Friends.
Steve first met Jane in a Spiritualist Church many years ago, and predicted she would be on BBC TV as part of a cruise entertainment documentary.
Steve always believed in Jane's undeniable talent, and this was all penned in his first autobiography, published 18 years ago.
The well-known medium has previously published three books - Light in the Darkness, Out of this World and Survival which aims to offer a true insight into the day-to-day life of a working medium, Steve's beliefs on many areas of spiritualism, and his own personal background.
His brand new fourth book is out now.
Entitled In a World of my Own, it will be available at the Harrogate event.
An Evening of Clairvoyance with Steve Holbrook at the Cairn Hotel, Harrogate, Wednesday, March 2.
Tickets are available on 01823 666292, or £18 on the door.
Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
