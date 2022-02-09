Revealed: Full music line-up for Deer Shed Festival in North Yorkshire with Yard Act, Nadine Shah, John Grant and more

Deer Shed Festival date - Leeds-based indie sensations Yard Act, whose recently-released debut album The Overload made number two in the charts.

The pioneering family-friendly festival, held in the great outdoors of Baldersby Park near Topcliffe, has announced the final batch of music artists for this year's event which will run from July 29 to July 31.

The additions include Self Esteem, The Mysterines, Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard & Bess Atwell who all join previously announced acts including John Grant, Nadine Shah, Django Django, Yard Act, Dry Cleaning, Billy Nomates and loads more.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deer Shed Festival headliner Nadine Shah who has the top spot on the main stage at this year's festival in North Yorkshire.

The complete music line-up for the 12th edition of this annual three-day festival is as follows:

John Grant - Nadine Shah - Django Django - very special guest Self Esteem - Dry Cleaning - Yard Act - Snapped Ankles - Billy Nomates - Alfa Mist - Pip Blom - The Lovely Eggs - Katy J Pearson - Denise Chaila - Sinkane - Balimaya Project - The Mysterines - Steam Down - Du Blonde - Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard - Samantha Crain - John Francis Flynn - Bess Atwell - Porij - Adrian Crowley - The Bug Club - CMAT - Bleach Lab - deathcrash - Maja Lena - Big Jeff - Brooke Combe - Kobi Onyame - Night Flight - Gasper Nali - Honeyglaze - Lime Garden - KEG - Fehdah - Bull - Treeboy & Arc - Bored at My Grandmas House - Van Houten - TC & the Groove Family - Elanor Moss - Honey Guide - Mickey Callisto - Bobby Lee - Beija Flo - Mychelle - The Dream Machine - Natalie McCool - Plantfood - Nadeem Din-Gabisi - Tenderhost - Clara Mann - CVC - Cortney Dixon - Kakatsitsi - DJ SETS FROM - Deptford Northern Soul Club - Emily Pilbeam - Ash Kenazi Presnets Popperz - Lemyn - Sally Bryant - Rory Hoy.

But the highly civilised Deer Shed Festival is about more than live music. It also boasts arts, science and sport and more.

Its comedy line-up has just bee strengthened further with new additions including Irish comedian and musician David O’Doherty, known for his appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cat Does Countdown, Live At The Apollo, House of Games and many more.

Joining O’Doherty in North Yorkshire this summer is beloved stand-up Shaparak Khorsandi, rising star and Harrogate-born Maisie Adam and panel show mainstay Rosie Jones who will be curating a full show with some of her friends and favourite comedians.

Kate Webster, co-founder of Deer Shed Festival: “We’re so excited to share our full music line-up alongside more of our wider festival programme today.

"It’s been a long two years since we last had our whole Deer Shed family together and this is year is shaping up to be a huge celebration of music, comedy, theatre, shows, sports, science and so much more for all of us to enjoy.

"There’s so much I'm looking forward to this year but Self Esteem is definitely a highlight.

"After Rebecca Lucy Taylor and her band joined us in 2019 for an iconic performance, it's been amazing to watch Self Esteem go from strength-to-strength, picking up critical and commercial acclaim while making forward thinking pop music that can change your life. RLT returns to Deer Shed a bonafide Pop Star and we can’t wait!”