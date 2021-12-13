Mackenzies Farm Shop in Harrogate to host Late Night Shopping event

In attendance at the Late Night Shopping event, there will be number of Mackenzies' local suppliers, including Whitehouse Distillery, Rudgate Brewery, Cold Bath Brewery, Whittaker's Gin and many more.

A range of smokehouse samples will also be on offer, including their award-winning meats and fish that recently picked up Deliciouslyorkshire Awards.

The event is being held to make up for the cancelled Christmas Taster Weekend, which was called off last month due to a power outage caused by Storm Arwen.

Mackenzies Farm Shop in Blubberhouses is set to host a Late Night Shopping Event on Thursday, December 16 with a number of award winning samples on offer

Gabby Palmer, owner of Mackenzies Farm Shop, said: "We're excited to be hosting a late-night shopping event where we can finally have our suppliers in attendance.

"This one has a particular 'boozy' focus, with a number of distilleries and breweries in attendance, so it might be worth getting a lift in.

"We hope to see as many people as possible getting right in the festive spirit."

There will also be free mulled wine and mince pies on arrival.