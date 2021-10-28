Little Bird Made Halloween Market comes to Boroughbridge and Ripon this weekend

The Little Bird Made Halloween Market will be taking place on October 30 from 10am till 3pm at Langthorpe Farm, Leeming Lane in Boroughbridge and October 31 from 10am till 3pm at Market Square in Ripon

There will be lots of stalls at both markets selling everything from art, photography, crafts, candles, skincare, home ware, clothing, jewellery, children's toys and furniture.

There will also be a range of food and drink stalls offering local produce, so if you are looking for some delicious cheese and preserves for lunch, beautiful cupcakes for your afternoon tea or some alcohol for a quiet night in, then our traders will have it all.

Street food vendors will be offering mouth watering options of hot and cold food and drinks for brunch, a quick snack or a late lunch while you browse around the market.

Along with the stalls, which will be set up outside in the area around the shop in Boroughbridge on Saturday, Langthorpe Farm Shop will be open all day for food, drinks and shopping.

They will also be getting in the Halloween spirit with a bouncy castle for the children and a pumpkin carving competition, with prizes for the best ones.

Little Bird Made are also running a competition for all stall holders throughout the weekend, with prizes and a free pitch at a market of their choice for the best fancy dress.

A spokesperson for Little Bird Made said: "We promise a great day out for all the family as all our events are suitable for all ages and are outdoors so you can even bring the dog.

"We encourage people to join in the fun and come along in fancy dress and trick or treat at the stalls, tell us your best jokes and you might just get a treat."

For more information on Little Bird Artisan Markets or how to book a stall, visit www.littlebirdmade.com or email [email protected]