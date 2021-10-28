Crafters counting down to the return of The Knitting and Stitching Show in Harrogate

The much-loved Knitting and Stitching Show returns to Harrogate next month

Whether you're an expert stitcher or a complete beginner, the show offers inspiration, education and fun for all.

Hundreds of hands-on workshops are the highlight of the Harrogate show and the popular Creative Living Theatre programme will be packed with free demonstrations.

Those planning a craft-y Christmas will love the show's festive feel, with needle felted gnomes and woodland creatures, Christmas tree decorations, seasonal embroideries, and stitched cards and gift to make.

There will be hundreds of hands-on workshops as well as more than one hundred specialist craft retailers all under one roof at the Harrogate Convention Centre

For an early Christmas present, visitors are encouraged to bring a shopping bag or two to top up on their festive stash and supplies.

The Knitting and Stitching Show will have more than one hundred specialist craft retailers under one roof, with special show offers a-plenty.

The event always wows visitors with its spectacular curated galleries by leading textile artists and this year is no exception with exhibitions by Al Johnson (Downed), Hannah Lamb (Home: Work), Maria Thomas (Relative), Valerie Wartelle (Nurturing the Incidental), Kate Wells (Dip Your Mind in Gold) and Alice Kettle, whose vast textile hanging, Stitch a Tree, features over 6,000 trees embroidered by individuals, schools and groups from all over the world in support of human connection and displaced people.

There are also galleries featuring the 2021 winners of The Janome Fine Art Textiles Award and The Festival of Quilts 2021 quilt competition winners.

Councillor Richard Cooper, said: "It's great to welcome so many conferences and exhibitions back to the Convention Centre and to Harrogate.

"The Knitting and Stitching Show is a real friend to Harrogate and I know attendees at the event love coming to Harrogate and visiting our award-winning gardens and trademark independent shops.

"I hope they enjoy the warm Harrogate welcome provided by our hotels and guest houses and the world-class facilities and professional support at the Convention Centre.

"The diary is certainly filling up with new conferences and exhibitions as well as returnees guaranteeing the multi-million pound economic boost the Convention Centre gives to our area every year."

Additional space and seating, wider aisles, enhanced venue cleaning, staggered entry times and capped visitor and exhibition numbers are among wide-ranging safety measures in place as part of The Knitting and Stitching Show's COVID Commitment to ensure the event's safe operation.

Standard adult advance tickets for the show are £17 (concessions £15.50 and children under 8 £8.50) with VIP ticket packages from £34 to £200.

Visitors are encouraged to book in advance to avoid disappointment and in the event of pandemic-related cancellation, ticket holders will be offered the choice to transfer their booking to 2022 or receive a refund.