Knaresborough Tractor Run returns to the district this weekend

Starting at 9am from Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Showground, the tractors will be passing through Knaresborough, Burton Leonard, Bishop Monkton, Markington, Blazefield and Pateley Bridge.

The Tractors will then arrive at Nidderdale Showground at around 12.00pm where participants will receive a complimentary hog roast lunch.

The return journey will then see the tractors head through Pateley Bridge, Greenhow, Birstwith and Ripley before finishing in Knaresborough at approximately 4pm.

The Knaresborough Young Farmers Tractor Run returns this weekend to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance

For the full route, visit https://maphub.net/parkerthefarmer/map

Entry is £20 per tractor and £10 per passenger which includes the hog roast lunch and prizes will be awarded in three age categories.

The event last took place in 2020, where hundreds of tractors took part and raised over £20,000 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and this year, the Knaresborough Young Farmers will be looking to raise even more money for the cause.