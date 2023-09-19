Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Known to the watchers of CBeebies simply as George, at the age of 23, he has made history inspiring thousands to believe they can achieve their dreams’ by busting myths surrounding learning disabilities.

George will be at Washburn Heritage Centre for the book signing This Is Me on Saturday, September 23, from 2pm to 4pm.

The picture book follows a little boy called George and follows him as he goes about everyday life, describing him as having a label as an important part of who how he is but does not allow the label to define him.

Washburn Heritage Centre and George Webster around six years ago before the young stars incredible rise to fame.

George made history as the first presenter with Down’s Syndrome and his work on CBeebies won him BAFTA.

A stage and screen actor, George has featured in a variety of TV roles including Casualty, World On Fire, The Railway Children, and competed on the popular British reality show, Strictly Come Dancing in 2022.

In an exclusive interview with the Nidderdale Herald, George spoke about his pride at the positive impact his television appearances have had on young people and the Mencap community, not to mention his infectious enthusiasm which the TV personality has become famous for.

He said: “It's really important to have representation for all kids with all abilities.

“They can see people like me on TV achieving my dreams.

“When they see that, they reflect and think they can achieve their dreams.

“Don’t let anyone tell you what you can do, it's your life.

“The book is based on the poem by Claire Taylor – a producer at CBeebies’

“It’s an important book.

“It’s about celebrating differences, we are all unique and talented.

“There’s no need for labels.

“I don’t think of myself as Down’s Syndrome George.

“I think of myself as George, because that’s who I am.”

George has been a TV presenter on CBeebies since 2021, a job he gushed he was “never leaving” and one that highlights his impressive diverse skill set.

He said: “We are more like a tight family.

“We do so much, live presenting, dancing, story-telling, it's such an incredible job.

“We also do This is Me festivals where I got to meet Kate Winslet, who was so lovely.

“I even got to meet my heroes like Mister Maker.”

What makes George so infectious is his boundless attitude when it comes to taking on new challenges.

His talent for performance stole the show as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

He said: “It was a massive dream come true.

“The whole experience, the atmosphere, the audience, it was electric.

“My partner Amy was one of the loveliest people I’ve ever worked with.”

George’s father Robert Webster talks about an early experience with Yorkshire Dance and Meshdance with a special kind of importance.

He said: “What they were doing was really powerful.

“Saying you might have labelled people as having DS or Autism.

“But once you decide to avoid those labels and support people you can come up with amazing dances of a professional standard.

“That’s where the myth busting came from.