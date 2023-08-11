The new council was established by Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale councillor Andrew Murday and North Yorkshire Council youth worker Chloe Thwaites and will link into a national network of youth councils.

The council's main focus is to encourage anyone between the ages of 11 and 18 to get together to discuss matters of concern and push forward the changes they want to see.

The meetings will be on the first and third Monday of each month and take place at the Pateley Bridge Town Council chamber.

The meetings will provide a fair and equal opportunity for teenagers to speak out and share ideas they believe will be of benefit to people who live and work in the area.

Coun Murday said: “The group provides an opportunity for young people who live, work, or study in Nidderdale to have their say on the things that matter to them.

“It is run by its members who determine what is going to be discussed.”