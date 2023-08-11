News you can trust since 1836
Nidderdale’s first ever youth council urges young people to ‘have their say on things that matter’

A Nidderdale councillor and North Yorkshire youth worker have launched the area’s first ever youth council in a bid to coerce young people to stand up and be counted on issues that could directly affect their future.
The new council was established by Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale councillor Andrew Murday and North Yorkshire Council youth worker Chloe Thwaites and will link into a national network of youth councils.

The council's main focus is to encourage anyone between the ages of 11 and 18 to get together to discuss matters of concern and push forward the changes they want to see.

Nidderdale councillor launches its first every youth council and urges young people to have their say.Nidderdale councillor launches its first every youth council and urges young people to have their say.
    The meetings will be on the first and third Monday of each month and take place at the Pateley Bridge Town Council chamber.

    The meetings will provide a fair and equal opportunity for teenagers to speak out and share ideas they believe will be of benefit to people who live and work in the area.

    Coun Murday said: “The group provides an opportunity for young people who live, work, or study in Nidderdale to have their say on the things that matter to them.

    “It is run by its members who determine what is going to be discussed.”

    If anyone is interested in joining, please contact: [email protected]

