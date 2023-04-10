News you can trust since 1836
Pictured are dogs taking part in the Most Handsome Dog category.Pictured are dogs taking part in the Most Handsome Dog category.
IN PICTURES: Lovely images of the pets who took part in the Harrogate BID dog show over Easter

Dogs of all shapes and sizes turned out to show off their skills at the Harrogate BID Dog Show this weekend.

By Matt Reeder
Published 10th Apr 2023, 04:46 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 04:47 BST

Large or small, fluffy or furry the canine’s strutted their stuff with pride under the guise of the judges and onlooking crowd.

The show, following up on the success of a similar event for the Queen’s Jubilee, was held in front of the Victoria Shopping Centre Harrogate town centre on Easter Saturday and was organised by the Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) team.

The categories included: Most Handsome Dog, Fanciest Female, Dog That Looks Most Like Its Owner, Best Trick, Best Rescue, Best Junior Handler and Best in Show.

This year’s dog show was being held in conjunction with Victoria Shopping Centre, Posh Paws and Your Harrogate, with prizes on the day including a rosette, doggy-themed gift bag and a certificate for each winner.

Pictured dogs taking part in the Most Handsome Dog category.

1. Harrogate BID Dog Show

Pictured dogs taking part in the Most Handsome Dog category. Photo: Gerard Binks

Dogs taking part in the Most Handsome Dog category.

2. Harrogate BID Dog Show

Dogs taking part in the Most Handsome Dog category. Photo: Gerard Binks

Pictured are dogs being judged in the ring.

3. Harrogate BID Dog Show

Pictured are dogs being judged in the ring. Photo: Gerard Binks

Pictured are dogs taking part in the Most Handsome Dog category.

4. Harrogate BID Dog Show

Pictured are dogs taking part in the Most Handsome Dog category. Photo: Gerard Binks

