IN PICTURES: Lovely images of the pets who took part in the Harrogate BID dog show over Easter

Dogs of all shapes and sizes turned out to show off their skills at the Harrogate BID Dog Show this weekend.

Large or small, fluffy or furry the canine’s strutted their stuff with pride under the guise of the judges and onlooking crowd.

The show, following up on the success of a similar event for the Queen’s Jubilee, was held in front of the Victoria Shopping Centre Harrogate town centre on Easter Saturday and was organised by the Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) team.

The categories included: Most Handsome Dog, Fanciest Female, Dog That Looks Most Like Its Owner, Best Trick, Best Rescue, Best Junior Handler and Best in Show.

This year’s dog show was being held in conjunction with Victoria Shopping Centre, Posh Paws and Your Harrogate, with prizes on the day including a rosette, doggy-themed gift bag and a certificate for each winner.

