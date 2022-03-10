Here is everything you need to know about the Harrogate Beer Festival that returns this weekend

After their first year off in three decades due to the Covid pandemic, the 31st Harrogate Beer Festival hosted by Harrogate Roundtable will be returning to The Crown Hotel this weekend (March 11 and 12).

Andrew Staunton, from Harrogate Roundtable and organiser of the festival, said: “The Harrogate Beer Festival has always proved to be monumental in raising funds for our local charities and we are looking to continue and build on that this year.

"Over the last 21 months, charities have felt a devastating loss of funds at a time when they’ve needed our support more than ever before.

The popular and much-loved Harrogate Beer Festival is set to return to the Crown Hotel this weekend

“At Harrogate District Roundtable, we’ve continued to raise awareness, provide support and financial aid wherever possible.

“We hope that the Harrogate Beer Festival will continue to raise much needed funds for some very worthwhile local charities.

“We look forward to welcoming you to our event and thank you for your support.”"

When is the Harrogate Beer Festival?

Friday, 11 and Saturday 12 March

Where is the Harrogate Beer Festival?

The Crown Hotel, Crown Place, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG1 2RZ

What time does the Harrogate Beer Festival start?

Doors will open to sponsors on Friday, March 11 at 1.30pm, with the public entrance from 7pm until 11pm

The festival will also be held on Saturday, March 12 from 1.30pm until 11pm

What is happening?

The Harrogate Beer Festival will be offering over 40 cask ales, 10 kegged beers and their usual array of ciders, wine, prosecco and gin

They will also be showing all of the action from the Six Nations Rugby, as well as hosting live music on both of the festival’s evenings

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are now available to purchase online via the Harrogate Beer Festival website at www.harrogatebeerfestival.co.uk/How much are tickets?

Tickets are £12 each and there will also be a limited number available on the door at £15 each

Wristbands are also available from £60 which includes unlimited drinks, limited edition glass and much more

Where can I find out more information?