Harrogate’s Valley Gardens to host sensational Fire and Light Experience

Being delivered by Harrogate International Festivals, the town centre park will come alive for three nights with a series of dazzling displays and trails which celebrate the elements of fire and water.

For its 2022 curtain raiser, HIF has teamed up Culture Creative, who specialise in creating spectacular shows in heritage and landscape settings, and whose clients include Kew Gardens, Blenheim Palace, The National Trust and English Heritage.

The Fire and Light Experience – a trail of blaze and brilliance through the Valley Gardens – is being staged from dusk until 10pm on the nights of Thursday, March 24 through to Saturday, March 26, and is being part funded by Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate BID.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching our 2022 Festival Season with our Fire and Light extravaganza, which will transform the very heart of Harrogate.

“The town is famed for its waters, and this arts installation will bring all the elements of nature alive - earth, air, water and fire - in a spectacle of brilliance and blaze.

“The Valley Gardens is one of the town’s most popular destinations, renowned for their fantastic floral displays. It is also the perfect setting for our first outdoor event of 2022.

“With Covid having cast a dark shadow for almost two years, we wanted to create a magical experience for the whole family to marvel at.

"And those who venture into the Valley Gardens will find themselves immersed in a trail of discovery, and one where they will be able to reimagine the natural world around them.

“They will lose themselves in the magic of nature, as each twist and turn reveals a new picture of tranquillity and wonder.

“I’d like to thank Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate BID for their support, and all our sponsors and supporters for their valuable contributions, even when Covid totally shut our sector down.”

Harrogate International Festivals is best-known for its summer season of international music, and producing the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, alongside a host of events across the year including Berwins Salon North, chamber coffee concerts, and the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.