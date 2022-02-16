Northern Rail urges Harrogate passengers to plan travel carefully ahead of bad weather and strike action

Storm Dudley (from Wednesday 16 to Thursday 17), followed by Storm Eunice (on Friday 18 and into weekend) are expected to bring high winds and heavy rainfall to the Northern network.

The storms may cause last minute delays and cancellations so it is important that passengers check before they travel.

The Met Office have issued an Amber weather warning for Storm Dudley for North Yorkshire, Lancashire, Cumbria and the North East.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Rail is urging customers to plan carefully and check before you travel this week (16- 20 Feb) due to a combination of storms, engineering and strike action affecting travel their network

As a result of industrial action at Transpennine Express and planned engineering works, Northern expect busier services than usual across the network on Sundays in February.

Industrial action on Transpennine Express trains will take place over the next four Sundays, beginning 13 Feb 2022, into early March 2022 and may affect usual services.

Northern also want to make passengers aware that they are expecting extremely busy services on Sunday, February 20 due to the Leeds United vs Manchester United football match.

Services may be particularly busy between 9am and 1pm and 4pm and 7pm on Sunday in and around Leeds and Manchester.