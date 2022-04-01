Harrogate's Valley Gardens host sensational Fire and Light Experience

Almost 9,000 people attended the three-night event – the first in Harrogate International Festival’s 2022 calendar of activities – featuring 3,000 candles, 26 19kg bottles of propane to power flame tubes and the dragons, 1.8km of rope to keep the public safe, dozens of wicker animals and steel installations, plus company of circus of fire jugglers.

Produced by Harrogate International Festivals and supported by Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate BID, the displays, created by Culture Creative, were transported in four articulated lorries and took four days to install.

Culture Creative are well known for creating spectacular shows in heritage and landscape settings, and clients include Kew Gardens, Blenheim Palace, The National Trust and English Heritage.

Visitors to the Valley Gardens last weekend would have seen an array of stunning fire sculptures and performers in what was the opening event of the 2022 Harrogate International Festivals calendar

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “Judging by the comments and feedback to us and on social media I think we can justifiably say the Fire and Light experience was a huge success.

“This three-night event, staged in the superb setting of the Valley Gardens, was a fantastic way to launch our 2022 calendar of events.

“Culture Creative have been on my radar for a number of years now, and I’m delighted to say we finally had the opportunity of working together for this brilliant project.

“In addition to thanking our sponsors, Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate BID, I’d like to thank the 8,800 visitors who immersed themselves in our fire and light experience, buying a ticket and supporting our work.”

Zoe Bottrell, Managing Director at Culture Creative, says they were thrilled to be asked to create something special.

She said: “We were delighted to be working with Harrogate Festivals on this event.

“Culture Creative has been producing light trails worldwide for over ten years, and our fire gardens are a key part of every trail that we create.”

Harrogate International Festivals is best-known for its summer season of international music, and producing the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, alongside a host of events across the year including the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

For more information visit https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/