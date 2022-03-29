Important moment for Disability Action Yorkshire as Harrogate planners back its plans for supported housing

Jackie Snape, chief executive of Disability Action Yorkshire which has been the green light to bring new supported housing to its Claro Road site.

Members of Harrogate Borough Council’s planning committee voted unanimously on Tuesday in favour of allowing an application to replace the existing 20-bed residential care home with 36 apartments, which will allow disabled people the freedom to live independently.

The charity, which this year celebrates its 85th anniversary, has partnered with South Yorkshire-based Highstone Housing Association to develop the site, plus an adjacent disused parcel of land, to accommodate three apartment blocks.

The first phase of the scheme – to construct 24, one and two-bed apartments, in the grounds of the current home at Claro Road, and on the neighbouring plot which it purchased from Harrogate Borough Council - is due to begin later this month.

The second phase will start with the demolition of the existing care home.

This will be replaced with a further block housing 12 one and two-bed flats, plus a base for Disability Action Yorkshire support staff, who will be on site 24-hours-a-day.

Planners decided on Tuesday to defer the plans for approval subject to various conditions, including a Section 106 Agreement - which usually involves measures that the developer must take to reduce their impact on the community - being agreed

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire’s chief executive, said: “This is a very important day for us and possibly one of the most significant in our 85-year history.

“It’s a very exciting time for us, and in particular for our Claro Road residents, all of whom will be guaranteed a flat to live in.

“Our partners in this project are Highstone Housing Association.

"They are experts in building supported housing developments, and are looking forward to delivering their first high-profile scheme within the Harrogate district.”

Founded 85 years ago, Disability Action has its headquarters and training centre on the town’s Hornbeam Park, a residential care home on Claro Road, and a holiday lodge in Lincolnshire.