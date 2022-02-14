North Yorkshire Police urges parents and carers to work with police to prevent anti-social behaviour during school holidays

On Friday February 18, schools across the Harrogate district break-up with pupils enjoying a welcome week away from the classroom.

Anticipating an increase in reports of youth-related anti-social behaviour, the North Yorkshire Neighbourhood Policing Teams have been making plans to deal with this issue.

As a police force, they fully realise that most young people are well-behaved and act responsibly during their time away from school and out-of-sight of their homes.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police has urged parents and carers to make sure that they know where their children are and what they are doing during the school holidays as part of their ongoing efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour

But those who break the law have been warned that they could find themselves being arrested.

Lindsey Butterfield, Assistant Chief Constable, said: “During the school holidays we tend to see an increase in complaints of anti-social behaviour where children and young people are identified as being responsible.

“While the minority maybe causing issues, we find that most youngsters we speak to are polite and respectful and are simply enjoying being with their friends.

“To be clear, we will not move kids on who are not causing issues.

"Their presence alone is not an issue in most circumstances.

“However, some youngsters can find themselves getting drawn into anti-social behaviour, including street drinking or intimidating residents by gathering in large groups and being disruptive.

“Our policing teams will respond to such issues and will use powers to disperse these groups if necessary.

“Any behaviour that spills over into criminal acts such as criminal damage or assaults will be treated very seriously and offenders can expect to face action.

“As a preventative measure, we are urging parents and carers to work with us over half-term and make sure you know where your children are going to be and what they are doing.”

If youngsters are found to be causing issues by the police, there may be consequences for them as well as for their parents or carers.

This could mean:

- You will have to leave whatever it is you are doing to come and collect them

- Their details could be logged on the local police system

- They may receive a dispersal

- They may be investigated for any subsequent criminal offences

- They could end up being charged with a criminal offence

- They could be putting themselves in danger

- They will submit referrals to other agencies with concerns they have

Lindsey added: “We encourage parents and carers to have open and honest conversations with your youngsters, take responsibility for their safety and teach them how to keep safe, and make sure they know the risks of being involved in crime and anti-social behaviour.

“We believe this is the best approach to deal with this issue and ensure all in our communities are safe and feel safe.”

If youngsters are causing anti-social behaviour, acting in an intimidating manner or preventing you from accessing areas within the community safely, then you can make a report so that North Yorkshire Police can address the problem as soon as possible.

If you have any concerns, call North Yorkshire Police on the non-emergency number 101, select option one, and speak to the Force Control Room.