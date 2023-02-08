Harrogate set to welcome 20,000 visitors to Northern Shooting Show this May
The popular Northern Shooting Show will return to the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate later this year.
The annual two-day event, which is being held on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May, will welcome more than 20,000 visitors from all over the country.
It will showcase a number of shooting-related activities including shotguns, airsoft, archery, bushcraft, airguns and metal target shooting with rifles.
Plus there will also be a dedicated area for gundog demos and gamekeeper networking.
PICTURE SPECIAL: 12 brilliant images from the first day of the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show in Harrogate
Organisers of the show said: “Held both inside and outside, the annual event showcases wares from hundreds of exhibitors from all over the world that provide visitors with a unique shopping event that covers everything from country lifestyle to technical shooting gear.”
Tickets start from £20 per adult per day, with weekend tickets costing £28 and children aged 15 and under free when accompanied by a paying adult.
For more information about the Northern Shooting Show and to purchase tickets, visit: www.northernshootingshow.co.uk