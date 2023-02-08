News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate set to welcome 20,000 visitors to Northern Shooting Show this May

The popular Northern Shooting Show will return to the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate later this year.

By Lucy Chappell
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 2:17pm

The annual two-day event, which is being held on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May, will welcome more than 20,000 visitors from all over the country.

It will showcase a number of shooting-related activities including shotguns, airsoft, archery, bushcraft, airguns and metal target shooting with rifles.

Plus there will also be a dedicated area for gundog demos and gamekeeper networking.

The Northern Shooting Show will return to the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate this May
    Organisers of the show said: “Held both inside and outside, the annual event showcases wares from hundreds of exhibitors from all over the world that provide visitors with a unique shopping event that covers everything from country lifestyle to technical shooting gear.”

    Tickets start from £20 per adult per day, with weekend tickets costing £28 and children aged 15 and under free when accompanied by a paying adult.

    For more information about the Northern Shooting Show and to purchase tickets, visit: www.northernshootingshow.co.uk

