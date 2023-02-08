Harrogate set to welcome 20,000 visitors to Northern Shooting Show this May

The annual two-day event, which is being held on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May, will welcome more than 20,000 visitors from all over the country.

It will showcase a number of shooting-related activities including shotguns, airsoft, archery, bushcraft, airguns and metal target shooting with rifles.

Plus there will also be a dedicated area for gundog demos and gamekeeper networking.

The Northern Shooting Show will return to the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate this May

Organisers of the show said: “Held both inside and outside, the annual event showcases wares from hundreds of exhibitors from all over the world that provide visitors with a unique shopping event that covers everything from country lifestyle to technical shooting gear.”

Tickets start from £20 per adult per day, with weekend tickets costing £28 and children aged 15 and under free when accompanied by a paying adult.