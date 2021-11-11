Harrogate organisation Dignity Through Education awarded charity status

Theva Sandanam Thevarokiam founded Dignity Through Education in 2015 and helps underprivileged children of tea plantation workers in Sri Lanka

The organisation was awarded registered charity status in June earlier this year and has experienced successful growth throughout the last few years.

Founded by Theva Sandanam Thevarokiam of Harrogate in 2015, Dignity Through Education is led by a group of church members who help secure vital funding for students from low-income families who work on tea plantations in Sri Lanka.

There are thousands of workers in the Sri Lankan tea industry today who work long hours in severe hard weather conditions, sometimes at an elevation of 2,500 metres or more, without cold protective clothing, breaks and with heavy quotas and yet they earn just £4 per day.

There are also around 60,000 young people aged 15-30 living on the tea plantations in Sri Lanka.

Schools aren’t often accessible, which means that only around half of young people have undergone primary education.

Passing A levels and getting into University is a great achievement and Dignity Through Education is there to help support students who have overcome great difficulty to succeed in being accepted into University.

To date, Dignity Through Education has helped 30 students with their university expenses.

The results for four students who have sat their final exams are delayed due to universities being closed because of Covid-19, however 17 students in total have sat their final exams and 11 of them have passed.

Grades vary from first class honours to second class upper division and although employment is difficult to find in Sri Lanka, eight of the students are now in employment.

Anjalin, a student who was sponsored by the charity, said: “I am proud to say that I am a child of a tea estate labourer and even more proud that I am a degree holder, a very rare privilege for someone from a forgotten community."

Mr Krishnasobhan, a student of Geography at the same University, said: “I am glad to inform you that I have been appointed as an Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Geography in the university of Colombo."

Dignity Through Education is currently searching for more generous individuals to support further students with their higher education

The charity is in the process of recruiting another 15 students at the end of this year.

For just £12 a month, donors could dramatically change the life of a Sri Lankan student by funding their university-related costs.

The funds provided help to cover the cost of things like books, technology, and travel for the student.

Theva is proud of what the students he supports have managed to achieve so far and is hoping to see them grow and help others in the future.

He said: “I am very pleased that Dignity Through Education has obtained Charity status.

"This will further help us to support a very deserving section of Sri Lankan society.”