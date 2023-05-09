Harrogate Fire Station set to host car wash to raise money for The Firefighters Charity and local gymnastics club

On Saturday, May 20 from 10am till 1pm, residents are being invited to bring their cars along to Harrogate Fire Station where it will be washed by the Harrogate Gymnastics Team and Harrogate fire crew members.

The money raised will go towards Harrogate Gymnastics Club and The Firefighters Charity.

The ‘Harrogate Gymnastics Team Gym’ squad are fundraising to travel to Amsterdam in August to be part of the 17th World Gymnaestrada event, a worldwide event held every four years with over 20,000 participants from around 50 nations taking part.

Harrogate Fire Station are hosting a car wash later this month to raise money for charity and a gymnastics club

The Harrogate team will be performing their own gymnastics routines at the event and are needing to raise money for the kit required for the week long event.

They are also extremely proud to be joining with gymnasts selected from across Great Britain and will be representing Team GB in national performances throughout the week.

Katie, who is helping to fundraise for the trip, said: “It’s such a brilliant opportunity for these gymnasts who missed two years of competing and participating in big scale gymnastics events during the pandemic.

"We are so excited to get back out there and we are training hard every week.”

The charity car wash is also supporting The Fire Fighters Charity, a charity that offers specialist and lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community, empowering individuals to live happier and healthier lives.

