Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.
Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.
Skipton Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 9 till 10 May
There will be a traffic control system (multi-way signals) in place and delays are expected
Devonshire Way
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 9 till 22 May
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
Regent Avenue
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 9 till 22 May
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
Regent Street
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 9 till 22 May
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
Regent Terrace
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 9 till 22 May
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
Coppice Drive
Northern Powergrid will be carrying out maintenance work from 9 till 26 May
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Studley Road Rear
Northern Powergrid will be carrying out maintenance work from 9 till 26 May
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Kent Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 10 till 11 May
There will be a contraflow system in place and delays are expected
Coppice Gate
Openreach will be carrying out maintenance work from 11 till 15 May
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map