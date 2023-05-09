Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Skipton Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 9 till 10 May

Motorists in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week

There will be a traffic control system (multi-way signals) in place and delays are expected

Devonshire Way

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 9 till 22 May

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Regent Avenue

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 9 till 22 May

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Regent Street

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 9 till 22 May

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Regent Terrace

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 9 till 22 May

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Coppice Drive

Northern Powergrid will be carrying out maintenance work from 9 till 26 May

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Studley Road Rear

Northern Powergrid will be carrying out maintenance work from 9 till 26 May

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Kent Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out maintenance work from 10 till 11 May

There will be a contraflow system in place and delays are expected

Coppice Gate

Openreach will be carrying out maintenance work from 11 till 15 May

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected