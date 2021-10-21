Harrogate charity Horticap set to host climate action weekend

Phil Airey, Operations Manager at Horticap, is looking forward to hosting the Climate Action weekend

The weekend is part of the series of Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition events in support of the United Nation's 26th Climate Change Conference, COP26, which is being held in Glasgow later this month.

This free event is suitable for all ages with the Horticap team being joined by a number of other groups and supporters.

There will be a range of activities including a walk around Horticap's new nature trail, the chance to learn about Horticap's decarbonisation work and sustainability plans, painting stones for the Pinewoods Halloween Walk and willow wreath making.

There will also be the opportunity to meet Tailors Gin who supports the charity with their Horticap and Pinewoods limited gins, as well as a range of fabulous food available.

The Trowels and Tribulations podcast will also be in attendance all weekend, with various speakers, such as Paul Cook, curator from the RHS, Faith Douglas, curator from Thorpe Perrow and Neil Hind from Pinewoods, speaking about various topics, such as recycling, forest bathing and all the benefits that horticulture has to offer.

A spokesperson for Horticap said: “We are delighted to be hosting this free event to showcase not only our climate and carbon reduction work, but also the efforts of many other local groups around addressing the climate change challenge.