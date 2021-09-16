Harrogate Autumn Flower Show set to return this weekend

The popular Harrogate Autumn Flower Show is set to return this weekend at a brand new location

Set in the spectacular grounds of one of England’s finest stately homes, the show will be the first major national gardening event to include admission to award-winning gardens in the ticket price.

The show will feature favourites such as garden installations, plant nurseries, a world-famous giant vegetable competition, live theatre and Britain’s biggest display of autumn blooms.

New for 2021 is a series of stunning floral art exhibits inspired by the beautiful interior within the stately home.

‘Newby as Nature’ will take visitors on an amazing journey through a series of ground-floor rooms before emerging into the hall’s fabulous gardens.

Nick Smith, show director, said: “It has been an incredibly tough year for everyone and there can be no better way to welcome our visitors and exhibitors back to the autumn flower show than re-opening at a spectacular location like Newby Hall.

"We are very excited about what we will now be able to offer and very much looking forward to a great future in a new home.”

There will be a packed programme of live talks and demonstrations which will include grow-your-own tips, delicious dishes from the Great Northern Larder, stunning arrangements from celebrity floral designer Jonathan Moseley, and regular gardener’s questions with the GROW! team.

The show will also see a specially created Macmillan Legacy garden designed by Sean A Pritchard, a former student of the Royal Horticultural Society and garden design luminary Robin Templar-Williams.

From Somerset, Sean has returned to the profession after walking away from a successful career in branding to pursue his dream of garden design and landscaping.

Sean, who studied at Bristol Garden Design School where Robin taught, said: “It was actually Robin who recommended I enter the tender to design this garden and I’m obviously absolutely delighted to have been selected.

“Garden design is my first love and I kept in touch with Robin who is inspirational and has always been very encouraging of my ambitions even after my career blew me off course from garden design.

“It was also a great distraction during the trials of the first lockdown to immerse myself in its design.”

Additionally, once the show ends, the garden will be relocated to St Michael’s Hospice at Hornbeam Park, with Sean giving his time to ensure the Legacy garden continues to thrive in its new location.

Sean added: “All my life I’ve had family members who have been affected by or lived with cancer who have benefitted enormously from Macmillan so if I can help the charity in anyway I will.”