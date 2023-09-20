News you can trust since 1836
Grantley Hall revs up the luxury with the launch of Grantley Motorsport

A five-star hotel and wellness retreat has introduced its latest venture in motorsport which promises racing enthusiasts a ‘first-class and unforgettable experience’.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 14:56 BST
Grantley Hall, just outside Ripon, has launched an exclusive motorsport concierge service that will offer guests and corporate visitors an opportunity to experience the high-octane world of racing.

Grantley Motorsport will provide bespoke packages for track days including in-house professional simulator hire, automotive events and VIP experiences to top-tier motorsport events.

Partnering with Grantley Motorsport to deliver ‘exhilarating’ track day events in a range of performance sports cars will be Hype Motorsport.

The new venture will deliver exhilarating track day events in a range of high-performance sports cars.
    The partnership will provide access to professional instructors and entry to first-rate circuits within the UK.

    Richard Sykes, managing director at Grantley Hall, said: "At Grantley Hall, we continually strive to provide our guests with extraordinary and unforgettable experiences.

    “Grantley Motorsport is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence.

    “From our on-site professional racing simulator suite, right through to VIP motorsport events, we aim to deliver an unparalleled journey into the world of motorsport, ensuring our guests create cherished memories to last a lifetime."

    Leading the Grantley Motorsport offering is Adam Croft, whose background in motorsport both as a competitor and business owner, coupled with a dedication to exceptional service make him the perfect ambassador for this new venture.

    Mr Croft shared his excitement, he said: "It is an absolute honour to lead the Grantley Motorsport team and bring this one-of-a-kind exclusive motorsport concierge service to guests of Grantley Hall.

    “From novices to professionals, racing enthusiasts to supercar owners our mission is to provide first-class and highly memorable motorsport and automotive experiences.”

