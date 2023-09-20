News you can trust since 1836
Head chef at Grantley Hall in Ripon nominated for prestigious Hotel Restaurant Chef of the Year award

The head chef at Grantley Hall in Ripon has been shortlisted for the Hotel Restaurant Chef of the Year award at the Hotel Cateys awards.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Samira Effa has been Head Chef at bar and restaurant EightyEight since June 2022 and is a previous Great British Menu contestant after competing in the 2019 and 2020 series.

EightyEight is one of five restaurants at five-star hotel Grantley Hall in Ripon.

The Hotel Cateys is a prestigious industry award that was established in 2007 and aims to recognise and reward those that work tirelessly to ensure their business delivers an exceptional guest experience.

Samira Effa, Head Chef at Grantley Hall in Ripon, has been shortlisted for the Hotel Restaurant Chef of the Year award
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on Monday 13 November.

Simon Crannage, Executive Chef at Grantley Hall, said: “Samira is an amazing chef and we’re absolutely delighted that she has been recognised in the Hotel Cateys awards this year for her talents.

"She continues to develop the EightyEight experience for our guests, with exceptional menus and flavours that see our guests returning time and time again.

"On behalf of the entire Grantley Hall team, I’d like to wish her the very best of luck at the awards.”

More information about what Grantley Hall has to offer, visit https://www.grantleyhall.co.uk/dining

