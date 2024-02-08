Family businesses are "backbone of the economy" - HECK celebrates Yorkshire Family Business Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organised by Family Business United, the leading organisation dedicated to promoting and supporting family-owned enterprises, the day is designed to recognise and celebrate the invaluable contributions of family businesses to the national economy.

Yorkshire Family Business Day provides an opportunity for businesses to showcase their stories, share their experiences and highlight the unique aspects that make family enterprises thrive.

Debbie Keeble, a co-founder of Bedale-based HECK Food, said: “We’re a family and friends business but, more importantly, bring family values to the workplace, which encourages a culture of supportiveness.”

Jamie Keeble, also a HECK Food co-founder, said: “We launched 10 years ago with my parents and my three siblings, and go over and above the normal benefits offered to the team.

“We all make sure we eat together every day in the canteen, we walk together on our renovated railway line every day and also bring our extended family, babies and even dogs to work on occasion”.

Paul Andrews, CEO of Family Business United, said: "Family businesses are the backbone of the economy.

“These businesses embody resilience, innovation and a commitment to their communities"

“Each family business has a story to tell and we are encouraging them all to share pictures of who they are and what they do, so we can amplify their voice and demonstrate their impact.

“Each year the day gets bigger with more and more activity on social media and we are looking forward to a fabulous #YorkshireFamilyBizDay which shines the light on this sector and all that it does to support the nation.”

HECK Food started in 2013 and has gone from zero to £30m turnover in 10 years.

Now the only independent manufacturer of this size in the market, it employs 130 people and has recently unveiled a packaging revamp across its range as part of a £1m investment to grow its sausage and burger brand in 2024.