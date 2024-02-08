Whilst January has been difficult for everyone, and many shops take their annual leave during the quieter months, Ripon market traders persist come rain or shine every Thursday and Saturday, on the city’s market square.

The majority of the vendors have been selling at Ripon, Otley, and Knaresborough markets for nearly 20 years.

Carrick’s Fish Ltd are almost touching 100 years of trading, making them the longest standing vendor.

Take a look at the variety of long-standing and newer stalls which help to keep the city’s centre bustling with trade.

1 . Ripon Market Ripon has been a market town since the 12th century, its first official market charter was received in 1108. Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales

2 . Ripon Market Stark Farm Bakery is the perfect stop for a hearty snack. The trailer has wood-fired focaccia, fougasse and buns, including the chance to take home a rye loaf. Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales

3 . Ripon Market The control of the market was originally in the hands of the Church, however, the rights to the market were finally obtained in 1880 for the sum of £1500. Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales

4 . Ripon Market Luscious Scarves, like many of the vendors have been selling at the city's market for over 20 years. Photo: Natasha Audsley Photo Sales